Patricia L. Adams, age 78, of Scottville passed away at her home Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. She was born Oct. 17, 1943, to Joseph and Julia (VanBergen) DeRooy. On June 1, 1964, Patricia married Antonius Adams.
Patricia loved reading, knitting, bingo, crossword puzzles and sending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her children Joyce (Charles) Smith, Sharon (Dale) Holden, Alice McGinnis, Laurence (Christine) Adams and Bruce Adams; her grandchildren Andrew, Keith and Danielle Smith, Felicia Schultz and Amy (Keane) Adamczyk, Jeremy Hawke, Ashley (Alex) Mason, and Amber McGinnis, Laurence Jr. (Chelsea) and MacKenzie Adams; her four great-grandchildren; one stepgranddaughter Chynna Coppedge and her three stepgreatgrandchildren; her brothers James (Pam) DeRooy and Joseph (Tammy) DeRooy; her sister Louise (Jon) Wahr; and, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Antonius Adams, her brother Robert DeRooy, her sister MaryAnn DeRooy and her nephew Christopher Wahr.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Pere Marquette Cemetery this spring. A private graveside service will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.