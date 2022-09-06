Patricia L. Smith passed from this life to the next on Aug. 31 at her daughter’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio. She was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to the late Hugh Sr and Lulu Bondurant. After several moves with family, Patricia eventually made her way to Flint where she attended Flint Central High School and met the love of her life Willard. She worked for Turnstedt Manufacturing and Chevrolet in the ‘50’s and ‘60s then devoted the rest of her life to her family. She worked for Kearsley schools in the library and cafeteria while her children were in school and was very active in Kearsley Band Boosters from secretary to president in the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Pat was a gifted artist with ceramics and also made incredible pies from scratch. Pat and Willard enjoyed retirement for many years in Fort Myers, Florida, then returned to Michigan to be closer to family in Ludington. Pat and Willard bowled together for many years and also enjoyed playing cards with close friends and family. She is now reunited with all of them in heaven. Preceded in death are loving husband of 65 years Willard, both parents, brother Hugh (Winifred) Bondurant, sister Ann, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Lois Morley. She is survived by son Barry (Dawn) Smith, daughter Brenda (Bill) Harbison, two grandchildren Hunter and Emily Harbison, and several nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate Patricia’s life in a private ceremony.
