Patricia “Pat” Ann (Jones) Settle, 91, of Ludington, formerly of Drummond Island and Milford, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022.
Pat was born May 15, 1931, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Evelyn (Thirlwell) Jones. On Dec. 2, 1950, Pat married the love of her life, Billy T. Settle. They spent 29 wonderful years together until his passing in 1979.
Pat became a school secretary for Huron Valley Schools in Milford. She spent 25 years working for the school and retired in 1987. An avid reader, Pat dedicated her time to the Drummond Island Friends of the Library. She loved to challenge her mind by solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Swimming became a great joy of hers, it kept her healthy and active. Pat loved spending time in her cabin on Drummond Island.
Patricia is survived by her children Kathleen (Thomas) McGill and Paul (Sue) Settle; grandchildren Adam Settle, Bryan (Lisa) McGill and Stacy Green; great-grandchildren Brooklyn Gingerich, Sienna McGill, Hannah McGill and Tessa McGill.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Billy Settle, son Randy Settle and infant daughter Sandy Lea Settle.
Patricia will be laid to rest in the spring at Drummond Island Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Pat’s honor can be made to the Drummond Island Friends of the Library or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.