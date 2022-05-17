Patricia “Pat” Surrarrer, age 89, of Custer, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Patricia Surrarrer will be laid to rest in the Free Soil cemetery on Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m.
