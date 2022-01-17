Patricia “Pat” Surrarrer, age 89, of Custer, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Patricia was born May 31, 1932, in Kansas City to Stanley and Pearl Lucker. She graduated from Free Soil School.
Pat loved her family, to garden and can the fresh vegetables. She made the best strawberry freezer jam.
Patricia will be lovingly remembered and missed by her sister Wilma Nelsen of Custer; son David (Jackie) Surrarrer of Fountain; son-in-law Daryl Troost of Fountain; grandchildren Mike (Tami) Surrarrer of Scottville, Dustin (Samantha) Surrarrer of Fountain, Amy Surrarrer of Fountain, Kari (Joe) Jurecki of Whitehall, Shanon (Shane) McDowell of Custer and Chad (Kathy) Troost of Fountain; great-grandchildren Michael and Faith Troost, Chase, Chance and Harper Surrarrer, Aubrey Jurecki, Jaxson McDowell and Cheyenne Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clair Surrarrer in 1999, son Michael David Surrarrer, daughter Janie Troost, brothers Bill and Donald Lucker and sister Emily.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, at noon with services to follow at 1 p.m.
Services are entrusted to Wyman Funeral Home of Scottville.