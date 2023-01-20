Patricia (Patti) Irene Genter, 88, of Grand Rapids, formally of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Patti was born on June 25, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Martha (Bertram) Wagner. She attended Mason County Eastern schools, and in 1952 graduated as the valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she attended Michigan State University earning her bachelor’s degree and would later teach speech correction and English. On July 19, 1958, Patti married her forever love, Gerald (Jerry) R Genter. Together they shared 46 years together, until his passing in 2005.
Patti was a faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was known for her love of anything purple! Before Jerry’s passing, her home was known to have thrown some great parties with family and friends. Together, they loved entertaining. She also loved decorating her home for any and all occasions. In her alone time, Patti loved to read and do word searches. Patti will be sincerely missed by her children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Patti is survived by her children Krista Genter, Katrina (Bart) Franklin and Kraig (Shannon) Genter; grandchildren Brendan, Abbigael, Caleb, Claire and Luke Genter; brother Michael Wagner; and many nieces and nephews.
Patti was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; parents John and Martha; siblings Peggy Larsen, Jack Wagner and Rita Wagner; in-laws Raymond and Marion Genter; brothers-in-law Richard Genter, Harold (Lux) Sherman, Gilbert Larsen; and sister-in-law Norma Sherman.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Scottville, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.