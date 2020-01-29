Patricia Stafford, age 88, of Ludington, formerly of Warrenton, Virginia, and Islip Terrace, New York, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, with her family at her bed side. She was born Oct. 29, 1931, in her family’s home in Setauket, New York, to Charles and Daisy (Mensch) Kapp. She graduated from Setauket High School in 1949. She married the late John Stafford on May 12, 1956, in Lake Grove, New York.
Patricia worked as a cook for many years at South Side Sportsman’s Club until she started as a private chef for several employers for many years. She used her passion for cooking to volunteer at the Community Table dinners held at Community Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. Patricia also enjoyed horseback riding which she continued into her early 70s.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her daughters, Alison Loforte of Ludington and Carrie (Reginald) Vickers of Norwood, Colorado; her grandchildren, Michelle Loforte of Ludington, Amy (Cale) Kanouse of Jackson, Reid Vickers of Norwood, Colorado, and Elizabeth Vickers of Durango, Colorado; her great-grandson, Emmett Kanouse, and many nieces and nephews including special nieces Joann Cundy of Palmetto, Florida, and Patty Stafford of Williams, Arizona.
Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John, her son-in-law, William Loforte, her siblings, Richard, Rollin, Ralph, Rodney, Roger, Lois, Ruth, and Rita. She was also preceded in death by several nephews and nieces including special niece Elizabeth Porteus.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be directed to Friends of Connetquot, PO Box 472, Oakdale NY 11769.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.