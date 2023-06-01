Patrick K. McDonald passed away unexpectedly on May 28 in Muskegon. He was born in Muskegon on July 25, 1978, along with his twin brother, Michael McDonald. Mike preceded Pat in death in February 2020. Patrick resided in Muskegon with his beloved wife Shea of 13½ years. Patrick graduated from Mason County Central High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1999. After much training, he was deployed to the Middle East with “Operation Enduring Freedom/Iraqi Freedom.”
Patrick was a Christian who devotedly read the Bible and shared his faith with others. He loved his rescue dogs, Axel and Lola. Pat loved all his nieces and nephews and they enjoyed being outdoors, especially going to the beach. He was a kind and loving man to everyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife Shea Patricio-McDonald, mother Sherry (McDonald) Boerder, father-in-law Rico Patricio, mother-in-law Vicky Patricio, brother Chris Meerman, sister Lindy (McDonald) Brown, niece Jessica McDonald and her daughter Amora, and preceded in death by his father, Richard McDonald. Patrick is also survived and loved by so many aunts, cousins, family, and friends that he will be deeply missed.
Service is at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores on Monday, June 5, from 3-5 p.m. A luncheon will be held afterwards at Hargar’s on Lakeshore Dr. in Muskegon.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Wounded Warriors or the Noah Project Animal Shelter in Muskegon.