Patrick Michael Pomorski Sr. (Mike), age 79, of Ludington passed away peacefully Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous year and half battle with cancer.
He was born June 9, 1941, in Ludington to Edward and Kathryn (Dahringer) Pomorski. Mike attended Ludington High School. After school, he worked as a foreman for Ludington Plating. Mike left his foreman job to work alongside his mother at Pomorski’s Tavern. In 1977 the tavern was destroyed by fire, at that time Mike rebuilt and took ownership. He went on to run the family business until his retirement in 2004. After retirement Mike could often be found taking leisurely cruises with his dog Gage.
Mike married Carol Ann Morin on April 24, 1965, at St. Simon Catholic Church. He was a member of the Ludington American Legion, a Gold Member of the Eagles, St. Simon Catholic Church and a member of the Ludington Boat Club. Mike loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter Ava. He took pride in watching all of his grandkids sporting events and could always be spotted in the stands. He also enjoyed deer and duck hunting, boating, traveling and NASCAR.
Mike will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years Carol; his children Patrick Jr. (Dena) Pomorski of Custer, Edward (Karisa) Pomorski of Ludington, Dawn (Ron) Sarto of Ludington and Teresa (Andy) Wendt of Ludington; his nine grandchildren Nicholas (Paige), Joshua, Kevin (Jenna), Ashley, Dillon, Cassie, Maressa, Kyle and Connor; his great-granddaughter Ava Pomorski; his brother Timothy (Kristin) Pomorski of Ludington; and, his best friend Ronnie “Snowball” Sniegowski.
Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Pomorski.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or Mason County Mutts.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.