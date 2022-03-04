Patrick “Murf” William Murphy, age 72, of Ludington passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 1, 1949, in Ludington to Angus and Frances (Dorsch) Murphy.
After high school Murf worked For Laman (Reith & Riley), retiring after 39 years. He was a member of three different unions Laborers union, Teamsters and Operating Engineers Union. In his off season, Murf worked for Jim Ditmer, Stokleys, Sargent Sand Amber & Sterns, and oil drilling for Catcus.
Murf was a member of the Arbor Day Foundation.
Murf was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting many different animals, but his favorite, most recently, was coyote. He also hunted raccoon, fox, deer and bear. Murf was a pitcher for fast- and slow-pitch softball for 21 years and he was a member of several pool leagues. When he wasn’t hunting or playing sports, he was watching them on TV.
Murf will be greatly missed by his wife of 30 years Nancy Courser; his siblings Micheal (Cindy) Murphy, Marsha (Bryce) Fuday and Thomas (Beverly) Murphy; brothers-in-law Dick (Hope) Courser and Steve Courser; sister-in-law Cathy (JR) Coulter; stepsisters Jeanne Arnouts, Judy (Mark) Loehr and Janet (Alan) Hackert; his nieces and nephews Christopher Murphy, Angela Fuday, Katie Copenhaver, Kelly Meyering and Kimberly Murphy; many cousins; and, lifelong friend Loretta Petersen and family.
Besides his parents, Murf was preceded in death by his stepmother Mary Jane Murphy; his in-laws Eugene and Clarabelle Courser; and lifelong friend Dan Petersen.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. with a scripture service at 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Murf will be laid to rest at Riverton Cemetery next to his parents.
Memorial contributions in Murf’s name may be directed to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.