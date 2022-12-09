Patrick Roger Nielsen, 78, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Patrick was born Jan. 13, 1944, in Grand Rapids, the son of Othell and Ruth (Benedict) Nielsen. He graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central in 1963. Patrick married the love of his life, Darlene (Fauble) Nielsen, on April 2, 1987. He joined the U.S. Army and faithfully served our country through the Vietnam War. During that time, he was stationed in Fort Carlson, Colorado, and Da Nang and Saigon, Vietnam.
Patrick was a sales representative for Nabisco for 30 years before retiring in 1997.
Patrick loved traveling, especially to Las Vegas. A sports fanatic, he enjoyed all the Michigan professional sports teams and University of Michigan athletics. He enjoyed watching movies, his favorite genres being westerns, World War II films and anything in black and white.
Patrick is survived by his wife Darlene; sons Joel (Sarah), Jeffery (Gret-chen) and Gary (Susie); grandchildren Jacob, Hans, Leah, Eric, Elin and Liv; sister Judy (James) McCarthy; brother James (Christie) Nielsen; nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family Michael (Cathy) Gunberg, Diane McCallum, Gary (Rachael) Gunberg and their families.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Othell and Ruth (Benedict) Nielsen; brothers Othell, Jimmy and David; and sister Susan.
Memorial contributions in Patrick’s honor can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A funeral will take place Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.