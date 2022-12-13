Patrick Roy Danks, 76, of Ludington, passed away after a year long battle with liver cancer on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Patrick was born on May 4, 1946, the son of Robert and Gladys (Carey) Danks. He graduated from Brethren High School in 1965. On June 15, 1968, Patrick married the love of his life, Elaine (Krause) Danks, spending 54 wonderful years with her before his passing.
Patrick worked for the Manistee Drop Forge Corp. as a maintenance supervisor for 15 years. He then worked at Mason County Fruitpackers, later Indian Summer, as a forklift supervisor for 33 years until his retirement in 2015. Patrick was an avid sportsman; he loved to hunt and fish. His favorite fishing spots were Ludington’s North Pier and the Pere Marquette River. Patrick was also a big Detroit Tigers fan and loved watching a good NASCAR race.
Patrick is survived by his wife Elaine (Krause) Danks; daughter Diane (Steve) Franceschi; son David (Aimee) Danks; brothers Robert (Lois) Danks and Larry (Glenda) Danks; sister Linda (Robert) Krause; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gladys (Carey) Danks; brother, William Danks; and, sister Barbara Jean Bajtka.
Memorial contributions in Patrick’s honor can be made to the family to help with medical bills and funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.