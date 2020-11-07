Paul Albert Damkoehler, 67, of Lansing, was called home to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2020.
He was born Aug. 17, 1953 in Ludington to the late Alice Elizabeth Hasenbank Damkoehler and Richard Franklin Damkoehler. He graduated from Scottville High School in 1971, received his bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University and his masters degree of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary.
Paul retired from the Ludington Water Treatment Plant and answered the Lord’s call to serve as pastor to Webberville UMC, Ovid UMC/UCC and Leslie /Felt Plains UMC Churches. Paul devoted his life to the Lord sharing his faith, teaching bible studies and working many Emmaus Walks throughout Michigan. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and listening to music. Paul had a very giving soul, donating to the Red Cross and neighbors/friends in need. Most of all, he cherished time with his family and his dogs.
Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years, Paula (Dickey) Damkoehler; children Denise Damkoehler Gates (Nicole) and Brian Richard (Emmy); grandchildren Justin and Jacob; brothers Alan Damkoehler (Janet), Douglas Damkoehler (Kathy) and Bruce Damkoehler; as well as several grand-dogs and cat-dog.
At this time, no services are planned due to COVID-19. Messages of condolence for the family can be left online at www.vickersfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Red Cross or K-9 Stray Rescue at www.K9Stray.com. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street, P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251, (517) 878-6600.