Paul Dean Harmon, age 87, of Ludington, passed away Jan. 6, 2022. Paul was born Nov. 11, 1934, to Averil and Hazel (Anderson) Harmon. He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1952. Paul married his lovely wife Sylvia F. Roda on June 26, 1954, at St. Stanislaus Church in Ludington. Paul worked on the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway as a switchman for 43 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of St. Simon’s Catholic Church.
Paul enjoyed gardening, working outdoors, and tinkering with computers.
Paul is survived by his wife Sylvia Harmon; his children Tom (Angela) Harmon of Ludington, Marla(Brian) Krause of Kaleva, Julie (Scott) Eilers of Ludington and Kathy MacDonald of Hillsdale; his grandchildren Shannon, Nichole, Trevor, Eric, Kimberly, Jessie, Kristen, Stephanie, Aubry, Jason and Jamie; his great-grandchildren Nolan, Austin, Anna, Avery and Remi, Ashton, Alysa, Carman, Jaden, Luke, Logan and Channing; his sisters Marilyn Baugh and Millie Simser; and, his sisters-in-law, Ingrid and Jean Harmon.
He is preceded in death by his parents Averil and Hazel and his four brothers Jack, Ronald (Patty), Frank and Mike.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul’s name may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
A graveside service for immediate family is scheduled for April 30, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. at the Pere Marquette Cemetery located on Sixth Street in Ludington.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.