Paul William Ruzgis, age 94, of Scottville, formerly of Grand Ledge, passed away surrounded by loved ones, at home on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Paul was born on March 9, 1927, in Sherman Township, the son of John and Grace (Evanoski) Ruzgis. Paul graduated from Scottville High School in 1945 and Michigan State University in 1955. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Phyllis Courtland on Aug. 21, 1943, together they raised nine children and recently celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary!
Paul retired as a die maker for Adams Tool & Engineering in 1991 after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. Paul had a great sense of humor and loved family gatherings, Lithuanian picnics, polka music and dancing. He enjoyed good food, fishing and traveling.
Paul is survived by the love of his life Phyllis Ruzgis; sons Jack and Joe Ruzgis; daughter Jean Lynch; 16 grandchildren; and, 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Joyce, Janice, Jill and Julie; and sons Jerry and Jim.
Paul’s Celebration of Life will be held in summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Paul at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.