Pauline G. Schroeder, age 80, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. She was born Aug. 24, 1941, in Shelby, to Harold and Ada (Westing) DeVos. Pauline graduated from Shelby High School in 1959 and went on to get her nursing degree from the Hackley Nursing School in 1962.
Pauline married Stanley B. Schroeder on June 14, 1963. She and Stan moved around the country, so Pauline had her nursing license in seven different states. She worked for several hospitals and nursing homes and retired in 2000. Pauline and Stan resided at Crosswinds. They made many friends there and during their time in the Florida Keys.
When Pauline wasn’t traveling or visiting with friends, she enjoyed reading. She was especially fond of her religious studies. She and Stan attended the Trinity Evangelical Free Church. Pauline also enjoyed many walks along the beach with Stan.
Pauline will be greatly missed by her husband of 58 years Stanley; her daughters Lynette (Terry) Shold of Superior, Wisconsin, and Sandra (Steve) Oxer of Temperance; her grandchildren Jessica Robertson, Matthew Shold, Sarah Shold, Kaitlyn Shold, Autumn Oxer and Seth Oxer; one great-grandchild on the way; and, her brother Timothy DeVos of Muskegon. Pauline also leaves behind many “snow bird” friends from the 20 winters she spent in the Keys.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ada DeVos.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer and will be announced in the coming months.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.