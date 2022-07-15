Pauline Schroeder, age 80, of Ludington, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

