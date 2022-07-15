Pauline Schroeder, age 80, of Ludington, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Have you or do you plan to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election?
You voted: