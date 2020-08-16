Pearl Marie Lessard, age 81, of Fountain, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was born Feb. 21, 1939 to Ross and Ethel (Lowell) Baker in Clio.
Pearl graduated from Kalkaska High School in 1957. Pearl had many jobs but she enjoyed her time at the Village Haus as a housekeeper and cook. She worked there for many years before retiring in 1999. Pearl was a very hard worker. If she wasn’t working her many jobs, she was home taking care of family and friends. She always wanted to make people happy and she loved to hear them laugh. She married Edward Lessard on May 1, 1999 at the Salvation Army in Ludington.
Pearl was a spiritual woman and she found comfort in studying the Bible. She enjoyed gardening, riding her horse, ice skating, and being a Girl Scout leader. She also loved to travel. Some of her favorite places were Florida, Mackinac Island and Branson, Missouri.
Pearl is survived by her children Christine (Bruce Williams) Fales, Leonard Thompson, Crystal (Willie) McCormick and Annette (Buggsy) Fargo; her grandchildren, Lisa Schmidt, Jack White, Allen Thompson, Jesse McCormick, Joshua (Chauntell) McCormick, Kristy Chrisple, Anna (Jeff Medina) Patton and Derrick Patton; her great- grandchildren, Aiden, Ian, Alex, Aniston, Elliot, Emma, Keegan, Logan, Kindsley, Grayson, Alaric and Violet; her sisters Sharon Foushee and Janet Ellis; her stepsister Barbara Melcher and her stepbrother Mike Turpin.
Besides her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her son Allen Lee Thompson, and her grandson Matthew Griffin.
A funeral will take place Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Tabernacle. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. Pearl will be laid to rest next to her husband, Edward, at Pere Marquette Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Pearl’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.