Pearl Noel was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Sherman Township, Free Soil, to the late Charles Sr. and Rita Christmas, and passed away on Aug. 18, 2019.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Noel. Pearl is survived by Jess (Nicole) Noel, Karrie (Jeremy Bernhardt) Noel; grandchildren, Makenna, Matthew, Meaghan, Shelbie, Daniel, Amanda, Alicia, Rylan, Zoe, Addy, Kadin; sister, Margaret (Carlton) Sanders; brother, Charles Jr. “Bud” Christmas; and several nieces and nephews.
Pearl worked at Star Watch Case, had an in-home beauty shop while the boys were young, Old Kent Bank and volunteered at Memorial Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at Shoreline Memorial Services, Whitehall Chapel, located at 816 S. Mears in Whitehall, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Interment will be with her son, Gary in Fruitland Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Leave a tribute to Pearl at our website www.shorelinememorial.com. Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services, Whitehall, 231-893-5300.