Peggy Ann Schramm, age 65, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. She was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Hart to Richard and Marilyn (Isley) Schramm.
Peggy worked as a cook at Juron’s Restaurant, now Brenda’s Harbor Café. In her spare time, Peggy was an avid reader. She liked music (she knew and could sing all the lyrics and who sang them), dancing and playing all kinds of games. She also liked soap operas.
Peggy is survived by her three children Richard William Woolman, Steven Michael Woolman and William Carlton Schramm; her seven grandchildren Brooklyn, Kelsey, William Jr. (Liam), Kaleigh, Siyenna, Harper and Stevie; her six siblings Richard (Theresa) Schramm, Pamela Chimel, Patricia Folland, Robin (Michael) Ryan, William Carl Schramm and Linda (Dennis) Whar; and, many nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers-in-law Rick Chimel and Russel Follad and her two nephews Christoper Chimel and Michael Chimel.
A private family service is being held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.