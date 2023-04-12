Penny A. Pepera, 62, of Manistee, peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1960, in Onekama, the daughter of the late Marion and Barbara (Gajeski) Bromley. Penny graduated from Manistee High School, class of 1979 and went on to attend West Shore Community College.
Penny married Randall J. Pepera on Oct. 4, 1986, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee, and they had one daughter, Theresa.
She served the residents of Manistee County as the Register of Deeds before retiring in 2012. She had been employed by Manistee County for 28 years.
Penny loved spending her time with her grandkids, listening to rock and roll music, going out with Don and Joyce, and playing slot machines.
She is survived by her daughter Theresa (David) Buckingham and their children Braxton and Grayson; her significant other Don Chmielewski; her aunt Joyce Myers; brother Al (Kelly Sytek) Bromley; sister-in-law Lori Bromley; former sister-in-law Sherry Bromley; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and close friends.
In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her grandparents, her brother William Bromley, her uncle Dan Myers and her niece Jenny Luevano.
A Funeral Service for Penny will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee. Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Penny will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.
Please share a memory with Penny's family at www.oakgrovefh.com.