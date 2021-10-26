Perry G. Demler Sr., age 73, of Branch passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. He was born May 18, 1948, in St. Joseph to George and Esther (Stark) Demler. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1966.
Perry was a 50-year member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 525. In his spare time, Perry enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, ATV riding, snowmobiling, football and NASCAR. These activities he loved to share with his longtime partner, Cathy VanSickle.
He will be greatly missed by his partner and best friend Cathy; his son Perry (Bridget) Demler Jr.; his daughter Maren (Jueve) Alfaro and children Chloe and Colby; Cathy’s children, daughter Jennifer (Pat) McCarthy and their granddaughter MacKenzie Howe and son Kenny (Kristy) VanSickle and his children Madison and Braxton; his brother Loren (Marsha) Demler; and, special cousins and longtime friends Londy and Monica Furlo.
Besides his parents, Perry was preceded in death by his brothers Randy and Keith.
A celebration of Perry’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Perry and Cathy’s home, 216 N. Taylor Road, Branch, starting at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Perry’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Mason County Mutts or Hospice of Spectrum Health Grand Rapids.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.