Peter Claver VonDrak passed away peacefully at MediLodge of Ludington in the loving company of family and friends on Tuesday evening, Aug. 8, 2023, after a short illness. He was a cherished friend to all. Pete was born July 9, 1957, to George and Lois VonDrak of Dearborn, the seventh child in a family of eight, their third and last son. Peter loved his family and thrived in a childhood environment of Red Wings hockey, Big Brothers, street baseball, and mischief, like jumping trains at Hemlock Park to get to Tiger Stadium to watch his beloved baseball team. Pete played youth hockey and other team sports in Dearborn where he made life-long friends. In 1970 his family moved across the state to Hart, a farm and produce community, where Peter again enthusiastically embraced a new life and new friends.
Pete graduated from Hart High School as class president, played football and basketball there and spent several summers shaking cherries, picking asparagus, driving cement trucks and working road construction to save money for college. Pete attended Grand Valley State College (now GVSU) in Allendale, and majored in business administration with an emphasis in finance. He graduated in 1980. Peter later received an MBA from Lake Superior State College in 1989 and a Juris Doctor in 2000 from the Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing. Professionally, Peter followed in his father’s footsteps as a city manager in the Michigan communities of Rogers City, Flushing, Leslie, and Howell. He was also village manager of Brown Deer, Wisconsin, beginning his early career as an administrator in Milaca and Winsted, Minnesota. Pete’s wit, his positive outlook, and charisma made him a success in all he endeavored.
He enjoyed outdoor activities including snowshoeing, biking, ice fishing, hiking and boating. His daughter Emma was his pride and joy. He often included her in his civic activities, and was a proud papa watching her dance at church and school. Peter suffered a near fatal stroke when he was 46 which cut his professional career short and he began his third and his biggest life move. Pete took it on, motivated and filled with energy and new plans. He settled in Ludington, where he soon encountered the warm and welcoming community of believers at Path of Life Ministries. For the next 20 years Pete lived independently, active in Mason County and Pere Marquette Township community events and fundraisers, a pro bono voice of experience in matters both civic and legal. Pete managed his business affairs and properties, stayed fit and healthy despite his paralyzed left side. People remember him in town as the guy on the recumbent bike. He was an avid reader of American history, rallied every young person he met to get a college degree, and loved nothing better than settling down at the table for a rousing discussion and a good meal. Pete was a devoted father to his daughter and her husband and admitted a special love for his life companion Pal, a handsome dachshund, who kept him warm and hugged his side come rain or shine. Peter remained an unwavering witness in our midst to the outpouring of his life just as it came, and we are all made better for it. He had no regrets. What a gift. He continued to befriend and influence others until his death.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his former wife Linda; their daughter Emma (Sean) Harvath; his siblings Claudia, Deborah, Mark (Maria), George (Diane), Marty (Jon) Graham, Leslie, Lois Gunberg and many cousins, nieces and nephews and his life-long high school buddies John, Paul and Frank.
The family thanks all of Pete’s friends, Pastor Craig and his congregation and MediLodge support staff who helped Pete in the last year and in particular to those special siblings who were devoted to his care. We and he so much appreciated all of you. Cremation has taken place and as Peter wished, a small memorial will be held for him later this year.
