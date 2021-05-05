Peter J. Barton, Jr., age 81, of Fountain, passed away on April 29, 2021.
Peter was born in Walhalla on Aug. 15, 1939, the son of Peter and Eva (Coolman) Barton. Peter graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1957. He attended Central Michigan University where he participated in ROTC. From CMU, Peter earned his bachelor’s degree in 1962 and his master’s degree in 1971. Following his honorable discharged from the U.S. Army in 1964, he was employed as a speech and language therapist for the Mason County Intermediate School District. In 1983, he assumed the role of the first full-time director of special education at Mason-Lake Intermediate School District, retiring in 1993. On Feb. 15, 1986, Peter was wed to Mary J. Polcin.
Peter was an all-around good guy. He had a big heart and would help out anyone in need. He enjoyed his time with his bowling buddies on various bowling leagues. After retiring, he could often be found fishing or traveling around the state to play as much golf as he could!
Peter is survived by his wife of 35 years Mary Polcin; daughter Christina Barton; grandson Brandon Masse; and, nieces Eva (Brent) Collins and Sgt. Major Andrea (Jeff) Metcalf.
Besides his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Kiaunis and niece Lori Kiaunis.
As Peter requested, there are no services planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Cats TNR; PO Box 384, Ludington, MI 49431.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.