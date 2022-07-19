Peter “Pete” Andrew Roberts, 63, of Pentwater, passed away on July 17, 2022. Peter was born on Jan. 17, 1959, to Thomas and Ida Jean (Cory) Roberts. He married Beverly (Hooker) Roberts on April 2, 1977. He graduated from Pentwater High School with the class of 1977 and attended West Shore Community College.
Pete was known as a jack of all trades, but found satisfaction in owning his own companies: most recently, Roberts Drywall, but he and his wife also owned Pete’s Hut, U.O.M.E. Rentals, Roberts Farm and Quilters Korner. Pete was known to be very stubborn. That attitude helped him battle cancer since 2013. His battle included taking part in the START Program which is an immunotherapy clinical trial.
He loved spending his time outdoors. With his farm, he spent a lot of time raising many different animals including chickens, quails, cows and rabbits. His love of outdoors fueled his love for hunting. As an avid hunter he was apart of the North American Hunting Club. Most of all Pete loved to spoil his six grandchildren.
Pete is survived by his wife Beverly (Hooker) Roberts; sons Chris (Melissa) Roberts, Chad Roberts and Craig (Jenna) Roberts; daughter BJ (Mark) Sandford; grandchildren Lily, Shane, Jack, Abby, Allison and Thomas; brother Paul (Debby) Roberts; and, sisters Pauline Roberts and Paulette Roberts.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Roberts and Ida Jean Roberts; brother Patrick Roberts.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m.