Philip James Nass Sr., age 73, of Ludington, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Ocala, Florida. He was born on April 6, 1947 in Albion to Carl W. and Louise H. (Gosen) Nass. Phil married the former Linda D. Shaw on Dec. 18, 1964 in Spring Lake. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2018, after 53 years of marriage.
Phil worked at Challenge Machine for several years before his retirement. He was a car buff who enjoyed working on and restoring old cars, watching NASCAR and riding his motorcycle. In his retirement, he enjoyed taking road trips and traveling to Florida for the warm sunshine.
Phil is remembered and survived by three grandchildren; his two brothers Carl (Mary Jo) Nass of Spring Lake and Keith (Vicki) Nass of Portage; his significant other Judy Forman; and, other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his son Philip J. Nass, II; his daughter Lee Ann Nass; and, daughter-in-law Jennifer F. (Glover) Nass.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to be announced. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.
Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for Phil’s family.