Phillip Alan Davey, 70 of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Ludington, passed away June 22, 2021.
Born in Cadillac, Michigan, he was the son of Rev. Seth and Audrey Davey.
His survivors include his wife of 47 years, Diane Fennell Davey; children, Melanie Cookson, Shane Davey (Natalie); grandchildren, David and Haley Cookson, Mathew Pelletier, and William Davey; siblings, Byron Davey (Debra), Joslyn Davey (Carol), Ruth Smith (Eben) and Seth Davey II.
He was a 1970 graduate of Ludington High School.
Phillip was a member of Labors International Union of North America, where he worked in construction for 20 years in Washington State and five years in Florida before retiring.
He loved woodworking, gardening and playing his music, of which he had an extensive collection.
The family will be having private services.
Online condolences may be left for the family www.lanier.care.