Phillip Henry Fenner, age 71, of Fountain, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at GranCare of Custer.
Phillip was born Oct. 3, 1947 at The Paulina Stearns Hospital in Ludington, the son of the late Stirling and Ida Fenner. He grew up in the Fountain area and attended school in Fountain, Free Soil and Custer.
Phillip worked at various endeavors throughout his life, including the Carferries of Ludington, Ziehms L.P. Gas of Scottville, the Fountain Fire Department and many jobs in the construction industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with friends.
Phillip is survived by is children Scott (Nan) Fenner of Fountain, Shana Fenner-Sterling (Dan Warner) of Ludington and Sherry (Chad) Fenner-Lockhart of Branch; his 12 grandchildren, Todd, Andrew, Mariah, Amanda, Lisa, Bryan, Kristine, Samantha, Steven, Cody, Andrew, Timothy, Courtney; and his 23 Great grandchildren.
In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Jerry (Kathy) Fenner of Fountain, Sandy (Gary) Lange of Ludington, Nancy McDiarmid of Fountain, and Dan (Gretchen) Fenner Of Grand Rapids; his sister-in-law Jo Fenner of Grand Rapids; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents Stirling and Ida Fenner, brother Stirling (J.R.) Fenner; sister-in-law Mary Grace Fenner; brother-in-law Don McDiarmid; daughter Phyllis Shoemate; grandson Jesse Abbe; granddaughter Melissa Watters; and great granddaughter Paisley Lynn Noonan.
There will be a celebration of life for Phil on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Sportsmans Club, East Fountain Road, Fountain. Please bring a dish to pass, good memories, and any pictures you may have.
Memorials may be directed to his children to assist with his final expenses.
Final Internment will be at Fountain Cemetery at a later date.