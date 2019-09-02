Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WINDS...SOUTH 35 TO 45 MPH TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT. * WAVES...6 TO 10 FEET NORTH OF HOLLAND AND TO 4 TO 6 FEET SOUTH OF HOLLAND ON TUESDAY. 4 TO 7 FOOT WAVES ARE EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT. * HIGH WAVE ACTION AND STRONG CURRENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BRING DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...WAVE HEIGHTS OF 5 TO 10 FEET ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT WILL POSE A HAZARD TO SWIMMERS. THE MOST DANGEROUS CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF SOUTH PIERS. STAY OFF PIERS AS YOU CAN BE EASILY SWEPT OFF BY HIGH WAVES. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT BEACH EROSION IS POSSIBLE ALONG THE LAKESHORE, ESPECIALLY TO THE BASE OF DUNES AND BLUFFS. THE WORST CONDITIONS WILL BE TUESDAY AFTERNOON FROM HOLLAND NORTH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IMMINENT ALONG THE LAKE. RESIDENTS ON OR NEAR THE SHORE IN THE WARNED AREA SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RISING WATER...AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. HIGH WAVE ACTION MAKES SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. &&