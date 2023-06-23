Philip J. Bailey Sr., age 87, of Ionia, formerly of Ludington, passed away May 31, 2023. He was born on Nov. 17, 1935, in Ludington, the son of Perry and Myrtle (Summers) Bailey.
Philip married Catherine P. Ball on June 25, 1960. Together they enjoyed puzzles and a pot of black coffee every morning. Philip was Ludington area Special Olympics Team’s (The Tornadoes and Red Devils) biggest fan, and would never miss a game. He was a fan of westerns, and country gospel music. Phil spent many years baking sweets and treats at McDonalds Bakery, and found enjoyment detailing cars at the Ford garage. He’d offer to wash anyone’s car who would let him. You could often find Philip on the back deck in the gazebo, or asleep in a recliner. He also loved being outdoors, especially when he was hunting and fishing. Phil was passionate about his children, and always put everyone’s wellbeing above his own. “Papa” to everyone, though sometimes gruff, had a heart of gold.
Philip is survived by his children Deb Vanderhoof of Ludington, Philip (Diane) Bailey Jr. of California, Cynthia Bailey of Ludington, Jennifer Bright of Waterford, and Megan (Christian) Nelson of Ludington; grandchildren Bridgett (Scott Harman) Vanderhoof, Kayla (Jon) Henderson, Hunter Vanderhoof, Quinton Nelson, Elliotte Nelson, Kai Nelson, Cohen Nelson, Jacob Heath, Aaron (Shannon) Heath, and Mikey Swiger; great-grandchildren Alexander Bechtold, Emma Henderson, Sophia Henderson, and Kaylee Heath; and several nieces and nephews.
Philip was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his parents; granddaughter, Alexandria Dale Vanderhoof; brother Roger Bailey; and sister Janice Mears.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, with Damon Beaver officiating. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Special Olympics Michigan Area 24. https://support.specialolympics.org/a/michigan?ms=IDMP_DB&utm_source=donatebtn&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=IDMP
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.