Phillip John Henneberry, “Duck,” 62, of Ludington, formerly of Pentwater, Frankfort and Markham, Illinois, passed away on May 23, 2022.
Phil was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of John LeRoy and Mildred Mary (Rejmijo) Henneberry. He attended Tinley Park High School, graduating with the class of 1977. Phil worked in welder maintenance (WEMR) at General Motors in Chicago for 10 years, then another 10 years at Great Lakes Casting in Ludington. He retired in 2013.
Phil was a member of the Catholic Church. He could often be found playing his guitars, working on his radio control models and drones or restoring old automobiles. He was proud of his guitar, automotive and gun collections.
Phil is survived by his siblings Robert Michael Henneberry, Brian Edward Henneberry and Theresa Mary Lee.
Besides his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brother Charles Paul Henneberry and his sister Sharon Lee Kaszubowski.
There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite church or charity.
