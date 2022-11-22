Phillip W. Hunt, 97, of Ludington died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at MediLodge of Ludington. He was born April 7, 1925, in Indiana.
Phillip was a hard worker who always provided for his family. Born of modest means in Indiana, he lived his early life in Illinois. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and served two years in the European Theater during World War II. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois in 1951. He married his wife Carol in 1950 in Danville, Illinois, and moved to Earlville, Illinois, in 1952 where he started his teaching career. They moved to Jackson in 1954 where he taught at Jackson High School for 19 years. In 1963 he began teaching at newly opened Parkside High School where he retired from the profession in 1980.
He had many interests including a love and passion for motorcycles, cars, boats and teaching people how to water ski. In his retirement years he built houses and cottages in Michigan, Florida and North Carolina. He and Carol loved their dogs and traveling to their homes in warmer climes during the winter. He and Carol had a special fondness for Ludington where he spent many childhood summers visiting Epworth Heights and eventually built their dream home near Lake Michigan. He loved church, his belief in God and fellowship of worship.
Phil is survived by his sons David (Karen) Hunt, John (Nancy) Hunt and Jeffrey (Teresa) Hunt; and his daughter Nancy Marble; his grandchildren Rebecca (John Ehler), Martin (Jessie) Hunt, Tasha Carlisle, Alisha (Richard Hartford) Carlisle, Kalei Hunt, Jozlyn Hunt, Samantha Hunt, David (Kaitlyn) Rodriguez, Bradley (Jessica) Rodriguez and Andrew (Sarah) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren Hailey Hunt, Landon Hunt, Nixon Hunt, Dominic Hartford, Gaige Hartford, Daren Rodriguez and Remington Gendron.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife Carol Jane Hunt; parents Wiley and Luella Hunt; his brothers David Hunt and Donald Hunt; and, his son-in-law William Marble.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, with Pastor Norman Letsinger officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.