Phillip W. Schmiedeknecht, age 96, was born on March 15, 1926, to the late George V. and Anna L. (LaFever) Schmiedeknecht and passed away on Jan. 1, 2023. Phillip is survived by two daughters Sandra M. Young and Kathy A. Tellier; grandchildren Kelly (Lee) Whipple, Brent Lankford, Brandon (Kristin) Herrick; four great-grandchildren Jared (Katie), Connor, Kassie and Evelyn; sister Joan Hoffman; several special nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Cherie Lynn; his wife Lorena Schmiedeknecht; two sons-in-law Gene Young and Ross Tellier; and three siblings. Phil was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. He was retired from GM in Coopersville and was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge in Muskegon. Phil was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Ludington and most recently attended First Lutheran Church located at 1206 Whitehall Road in North Muskegon where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Uetricht officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to First Lutheran Church. Leave a tribute to Phil at our website www.shorelinememorial.com Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services, Muskegon, (231)-722-5050.
