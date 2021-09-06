Phyllis Bertha Wahr, aged 91, of Scottville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Phyllis was born on Jan. 2, 1930, in Ludington, the daughter of Walter and Marion (Matthews) Englebrecht and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1948. Phyllis married William Henry Wahr in 1950 and they celebrated 34 years together before William preceded her in death in 1984.
Phyllis was baptized and lately attended Sugar Ridge Church of the Brethren with her family. She loved to spend her days reading and also enjoyed knitting and crocheting for many years. Her greatest joy was always found in the company of her family.
Along with her husband William, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son William D. Wahr, her grandson Christopher Wahr, her sister Marcia (Howard) Badke and her brother Jim Englebrecht.
Phyllis will be greatly missed by her children Judy Wahr (George Scott) of Verona, Wisconsin, Jon (Louise) Wahr of Scottville, Mark (Mary) Wahr of Custer, Doreen (Bill) Fenner of Fountain, Donna (Greg) Nummerdor of Wellston, Kevin (Chin) Wahr of Anchorage, Alaska, Randy (Vicki) Wahr of Grand Rapids, Gregg (Tina) Wahr of Custer, Lisa Myers of Ludington and Jerry (Lynda) Wahr of Walhalla; her daughter-in-law Deb Wahr of Ludington; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Penny Englebrecht of Scottville; and, many nieces and nephews.
Family services will be held for Phyllis and burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Custer. Those who wish to remember Phyllis with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the “Our Wish” program, which was very dear to Phyllis’ heart. www.fixingfurryfriends.org
Please visit Phyllis’ memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Phyllis for her family or to light a candle in her memory.