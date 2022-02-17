Phyllis Hayden, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Phyllis went to Butler University for two years. Several years later she received a bachelor’s degree in management from Calumet College. For 24 years she enjoyed working in the Munster Clerk-Treasurer’s office. She held the elected position of clerk-treasurer for 16 of those years.
She was the second woman to be invited to join the Munster Rotary Club and the first woman to serve as its president. Upon her retirement, she was honored to receive the Sagamore of the Wabash award from the governor. Phyllis always enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends. She, also, looked forward to being involved with her PEO Chapters (AAP- Hammond; EU – Ludington; and DF – Holland) whenever possible.
She and her husband moved to the Holland area 20 years ago and were married for 60 years. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband Jack Hayden, son Kraig Hayden, daughter Kelly Kelley, granddaughter Shannon Ferrell and sister-in-law Martha Davis.
