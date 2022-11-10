Phyllis Jean Tabaczka, 76, of Ludington, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Phyllis was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Ludington, the daughter of George and Lucille (Olson) Stalter. She graduated from Tustin High School in 1965. On Feb. 12, 1988, Phyllis married Raymond Tabaczka and spent 22 lovely years together before Raymond’s death in 2011.
Phyllis was an active member in her church, St. Simon Roman Catholic Church. She loved to knit and crochet, making exceptional pieces of art with love. To keep herself busy she spent much of her time completing word searches.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Gladys Bigford and Kimberly (Dennis) Padron; son Steven Bigford; granddaughters Angela Kimes, Racheal Jolly and Corissa Bigford; grandsons William Padron and Michael Bigford; and, six great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Tabaczka; her parents George and Lucille (Olson) Stalter; brothers Michael and Roy; sister Deborah Olson; and grandson Kirk Padron.
Memorial contributions made in Phyllis’s honor can go to Hospice of Michigan.
A funeral service took place Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation began at 11 a.m. Phyllis was laid to rest at Pere Marquette Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.