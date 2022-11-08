Phyllis Jean Tabaczka, 76, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at 12 p.m. with visitation at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

