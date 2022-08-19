Phyllis Joan Schwartz, 93, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Center Riverton Cemetery in Scottville. Please bring a lawn chair. An obituary will run later. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
