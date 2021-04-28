Phyllis Louise Williams Bruni of Ludington passed away unexpectedly, but quietly, on April 22, 2021, at age 96.
Phyllis was born on a farm west of Riverdale on Nov. 12, 1924, to Fred and Rhea Williams, the third of four children. She graduated Riverdale High School in 1942 and attended Central Michigan College one year before joining the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps in 1943. Phyllis studied at the Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit and, in 1946, she graduated as a registered nurse. While at Henry Ford Hospital, she met the love of her life, Dr. Adolfo (Shorty) Bruni of Birmingham. On Jan. 10, 1948, Phyllis and Adolfo were married. They raised four children. He preceded her in death in 2000. During their life together, they lived in Michigan, Germany, Maryland and Texas before coming to Ludington.
Phyllis was a beloved mother and grandmother and is survived by her children Christopher Tino (Katherine) Bruni of Atlanta, Georgia, Maria (Scott) Calderwood of Salem, South Carolina, Anita (John) Wilson of Ludington and Elizabeth Bruni (Tom) Berd of Hubbardston, Massachusetts. Grandchildren include Dr. Salvatore (Federica) Bruni, Enrika (Jon) Burnham, Alexander (Anne) Calderwood, Walker (Stephanie) Calderwood, Elizabeth Wilson (Gerald) Westgate, Dr. Alexandra (Sebastian) Wilson Alvarado, Austin Wilson and Anna Berd. Phyllis was ecstatic to celebrate the birth of nine great-grandchildren, but sadly, missed the birth of two yet to come.
Phyllis loved to travel with friends and family and explored many places in the U.S. and Europe. She enjoyed music and playing the piano while her husband played the guitar. Always carrying a deck of cards with her, Phyllis was ready for a game of cribbage or canasta. She loved to make people laugh with her puns and practical jokes but always had a kind word and a helping hand.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be with her husband at Holy Sepulcher in Southfield. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Simon Church in Ludington.
Phyllis wished, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: St. Simon Catholic Church Youth Ministry, 702 East Bryant Rd Ludington, MI 49431; the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, helping the people of Mason County with basic needs, education and employment, 425 W. Western Ave, Ste#200, Muskegon, MI 49440; or Lakeshore Community Cancer Foundation dedicated to providing cancer patients with “one good day,” PO Box 898, Ludington, MI 49431.
