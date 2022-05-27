Ralph Anthony Ezdebski, age 88, of Wyoming, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Ralph was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Ludington, and graduated from St. Simon School. He was married April 24, 1971, in Hart, to Joanna M. Walker. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired after 38 years from the CSX Railroad as a brakeman and conductor. He was a longtime member of St. John Vianney Church. Ralph was a great man and an accomplished, intelligent, stubborn, yet loving soul. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years Joanna; daughter Caroll (Barry Frost) Leatherman; five grandchildren Tommy Cherokee, Crystal Rama, Christina Castle, Casey Cherokee and Alicia Leatherman; four great-granddaughters, nine great-grandsons; sister Yvonne McCumber; nephew Mike Ezdebski; and, niece Karen Ezdebski. He was preceded in death by his parents Adam and Helen Ezdebski, brother Ronald and son Bill Leatherman. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place with no services. Burial will be held at Pere Marquette Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
