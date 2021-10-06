Ralph Shine was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world Oct. 1, 2021, in O’fallon, Missouri, at the impressive age of 91.
He was born to Ralph and Lila (Kanouse) Shine on March 28, 1930, in Cadillac, Michigan. Ralph was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as a drill instructor at Fort Leonard Wood as well as a triangulator on the front line in Korea. He was proud to test into Officer Training School but turned it down to pursue his career back home with Montgomery Ward after the Korean War.
Ralph married Martha Turnquist and together they raised three children, Liz, Ralph and Nancy. He was an avid outdoorsman, and the family spent their time together camping, hiking and fishing, with the kids sitting on the tailgate as he sped their woody station wagon through winding dirt roads.
He loved to work and was fearless when it came to buying businesses and starting new chapters in his professional life, including owning bars, restaurants and opening an art and frame shop.
Ralph loved to travel and seek adventures. He spent time driving all over the U.S. and even when he could no longer drive a car he went on tour with his scooter, much to everyone’s dismay.
He is survived by his children, Liz (Jerry) Thein, Ralph (Ann) Shine and Nancy (Jay) Siemer; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Martha, Brittany, Aidan, Abby, Katherine, Nataya, and Tamar; his sisters, Sharon Wernette and Marsha Boynton; and his beloved dog, Gibby.
If you are so inclined, please donate in Ralph’s name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org.
A private family ceremony will be held on Nov. 13, 2021.