Randal Harvey Flutur, affectionately known as Randy, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 6, 2022. He was 73 years old.
Born in Detroit on May 20, 1948, Randy’s entrepreneurial spirit began to shine as a 12-year-old who took on his own paper route. A fixture in his neighborhood, he grew up as a camp counselor, mentoring youth, before he left for college at Michigan State University. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in guidance counseling. Upon graduation, he married his college sweetheart, Anne Gowell, and worked as a counselor at Washtenaw Community College. After two years, they moved to his forever home in Ludington.
As a man who lived his life like he would never die, he spent his years investing in real estate and art, traveling and finding beauty in all things. A car accident in 1986 permanently altered the trajectory of his life. A complicated man, he found solace in photography and writing in his later years.
Randy is survived by his fiance and partner Terri Hubbard and his four children Heather (Jeremy Glawe), Autumn (Brian Issitt), Crystal (James Young) and Matthew (Amanda) along with their mother Anne. He made memories with his eight grandchildren and has another on the way. His brothers Ron and Rob, and his faithful friends Randy Stinnett and Kara Hayes, remained by his side until the end.
He was preceded in death by his two children,Randy Harvey Jr. and Misty Starr and his parents Louis and Lorraine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Point Man Ministries.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.