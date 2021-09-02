Randy Carl GeBott, age 71, of Belmont, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was born Dec. 28, 1949, in Ludington, to the late Bruce and Lorraine (Piper) GeBott. Preceded in death by brothers Jeff and Brian. Randy proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married the love of his life, Lynne (James) GeBott, on Oct. 23, 1971, in Lisbon, Ohio.
Randy attended Ludington High School and excelled on the football team. He was a skilled and intuitive carpenter. There was nothing he could not repair or build. Everyone knew he was a prolific morel mushroom hunter. Randy loved to watch his grandchildren play sports all over the state. He was an excellent chess and card player. Whether it was spending time at the beach, hunting Petoskey stones, canoeing, fishing or hunting,he loved everything outdoors.
Survivors include his cherished wife of almost 50 years, Lynne; his two children Heather (GeBott) Arce and husband Andrew and Jeff GeBott and wife Melaine; brother Tim GeBott and sons Ben and Joe GeBott; niece Cherale VanGilst; grandchildren Kaitlin (GeBott) Abby (GeBott), Maddy (GeBott), Drew (Arce) and Haley (Arce); and, great-grandchildren Karma and Marleigh.
Family and friends are invited to join us for a luncheon at Pere Marquette Township Hall on Saturday, Sept. 11, between 3 to 6 p.m.