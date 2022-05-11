Randy E. Rozell, age 66, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A funeral will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear in the next edition. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
