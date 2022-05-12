Randy Earl Rozell, age 66, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife, June, by his side, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born July 7, 1955, in Ludington to Clarence and Dorothy (Modjeski) Rozell. Randy graduated from Mason County Central in 1973 and joined the U.S. Navy. After meeting in June 1978, Randy began a career as a merchant Marine. He sailed the Great Lakes working on the car ferries for several years before sailing the high seas.
Randy spent his career sailing the Great Lakes and the oceans with the Merchant Marines. He worked as an engineer and retired after 35 years in 2017. He married June Novak on Sept. 3, 1983.
Randy could be seen riding his Harley most days (some even remember his ride through the halls of MCC High School in 1973). In his spare time, Randy enjoyed kayaking, campfires and reading. He loved spending time with family and friends, whether it was a poker night with friends or a game night with family, he always enjoyed their company.
Randy will be greatly missed by his mother Dorothy Rozell of Scottville; his wife of 38 years June; his sons Jeff Rozell of Ludington and Bill (Soraida) Rozell of North Carolina; his grandchildren Amarion, Brayden, Keanna and Soraida Jr.; his siblings John (Sandy) Rozell of Florida, Rea Granger of Scottville, Peggy (Mark) McKinnon from Nevada, Nell (Robert) VonBerge from Hartland and Dr. William (Terri) Rozell of Grand Rapids; and, his many loving nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his father Clarence Rozell Jr. and his sister Lois Rozell.
A funeral will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Randy will be laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Caritas Food Pantry, 43 S. Madison Ave., Custer MI 49405.
