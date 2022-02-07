Raymond A. Wheaton, age 82, of Custer, owner of Wheaton Transport, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Ray will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years Karen (Kunkel); his daughters Kathleen (Mitch) Dotson of Arizona and Michelle (Wayne) Dorcas of Florida; his granddaughter Raelyn Yoshihashi — whom he shared many special memories with, his granddaughter Alyson Murphy and his grandson Rich Murphy.
No services are planned for Raymond at this time. Those who wish to remember Ray with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Hospice of Michigan, The Cancer Foundation or to a charity of their own choosing.
Please visit Ray’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Ray for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.