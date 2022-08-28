Raymond Clarence O’Brien, 86, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Military honors will follow. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Trending Food Videos