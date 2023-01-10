Raymond E. Parnell passed away Jan. 8, 2023. Raymond was born on Sept. 2,1937 in Weare Township, to the late William and Esther Parnell. Ray was the beloved husband of Jean Marie White for 62 years and the loving father of Mary Jo, Gregory and Kimberly (Pete) Collins. He was a proud grandfather of Kerrigan and Kassidy; dear brother of Arlene (Ralph) Cole and the late Emma Jane Mataya, Mary “Tootsie” Rink and Doris Parnell; cherished brother in law of James (Mary) White, Patrick White and the late William White and Jeffrey (Donna, still living) White; son-in-law of the late Raymond and Esther White; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews and beloved cousin to many. Raymond grew up in Pentwater. He always considered Pentwater his hometown and enjoyed growing up on Lake Michigan. He remained in touch with many childhood friends from the Pentwater area. The day after graduating from Pentwater High School in 1955, Ray entered the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country. Upon leaving the Navy in 1959 he briefly worked on oil rigs in Michigan but opted to pursue a career in the emerging computer industry at the time. He relocated to Ilion, New York, in 1960 for computer school and went to work for Univac. He started his career working on computer hardware and relocated to the Detroit area in 1961. He worked through many mergers and acquisitions that eventually resulted in the formation of Unisys, where he eventually retired as a customer service manager in 2001. Ray met his wife, Jean, in Herkimer, New York, and was married in 1960. They relocated to Michigan together and eventually settled in the home they built in Berkley in 1967 where he was still living at the time of his death. Throughout his life, Raymond was an avid sports fan. He loved the Detroit sports teams, coached baseball and was active in the Berkley Dad’s Club in the 1970s. He never missed an athletic competition or school activity for any of his children. Later in life his favorite hobby was spending time with his granddaughters, especially watching them play soccer and swim. After retirement Ray and Jean spent time in Florida every winter but waited anxiously to return to New York for their spring and summers. They cherished their time at their home on Pine Lake in the southern Adirondack Mountains in Caroga, New York. Ray was an avid jam maker and was known to deliver delicious jams to neighbors all around Pine Lake. He was a wonderful man who will be missed by many.
Memorial visitation is Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:30 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Road (four blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. The service will be live-streamed at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com. A late luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.