Raymond Eugene Lemke, age 66, of Ludington passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was born Sept. 10, 1954 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Russell and Mary (Smith) Lemke.
Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He spent time in Germany, Paris and California. In his youth, Ray was an avid swimmer, runner and hockey player. He also enjoyed music and played the trumpet in high school band. Ray attended ITT Technology for electronics which led him to work, building electronic gas pumps. It was there that Ray realized that when the boss asks you to play a round of golf, the boss won’t like it if you beat him soundly!
Ray married Lori Surplice on Sept. 29, 2001, at Crossroads Church in Custer. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to church, plays, playing cards, chess, hiking, fishing, TV and spending time with family.
Ray is survived by the love of his life Lori, his stepdaughter Loretta (Jason) Ogan, his parents Russ and Mary Lemke, his siblings Don (Karen) Lemke, Kathy Lange and Judy Perski, and his many nieces and nephews.
A funeral for Ray will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Gove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the family to help with expenses. Donations may also be made on the funeral home website at www.oakgroveludington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.