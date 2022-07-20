Raymond L. Cummins, 83, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Trending Food Videos