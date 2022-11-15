Raymond Perry Guiher Sr., 94, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Raymond was born on Jan. 2, 1928, in Lincoln Park, Michigan to Ray and Ida (Smith) Guiher. Raymond enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 where he was a weapons crewman at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was honorably discharged in 1947.
On March 31, 1962, Raymond married Lois (Smith) Guiher. Together they shared two children, Ray Guiher and Loraine DeBoer.
Raymond worked at Metalworks Inc. as a press operator. In 1994, after 17 years of employment, Raymond retired and was able to enjoy the simple things in life. He could be found outdoors, enjoying walks, and camping. He also loved playing cards. He was a volunteer at Scottville Senior Center for several years. During that time, he was the driver for the seniors. What Raymond loved most about being retired was spending more time with his family and friends.
Raymond is survived by his children, Ray (Sherry) Guiher and Loraine (Duane) DeBoer; sisters Clare and Jeri; grandchildren Kenneth, Crysta, Roger, Brandon, Jenifer, Jodie, Julie, Jamie, and Janette; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Guiher; parents Ray and Ida Guiher; and sisters Mildred, Marie, Virginia, and Lillian.
Memorial contributions may be made to “Dementia Society of America.”
Services for Raymond are pending at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.